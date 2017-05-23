Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 23
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,685-1,055 07,000 0,690-1,060
Gondal 12,500 703-1,087 13,500 706-1,104
Jasdan 0,300 660-1,046 0,300 665-1,005
Jamnagar 02,500 700-1,099 03,000 723-1,081
Junagadh 04,000 690-1,065 03,500 700-1,084
Keshod 01,500 665-1,028 01,500 663-1,006
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,820-1,055 0,775-1,060 0,685-0,876 0,690-0,865
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,400 1,030-1,270 1,040-1,304
Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,100-1,571 1,115-1,576
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,735-0,871 0,775-0,875
Rapeseeds 450 600-650 600-660
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,965 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,020-1,025
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,620-1,625
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed