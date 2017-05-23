Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 23 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,60,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,48,000-0,49,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,685-1,055 07,000 0,690-1,060 Gondal 12,500 703-1,087 13,500 706-1,104 Jasdan 0,300 660-1,046 0,300 665-1,005 Jamnagar 02,500 700-1,099 03,000 723-1,081 Junagadh 04,000 690-1,065 03,500 700-1,084 Keshod 01,500 665-1,028 01,500 663-1,006 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,820-1,055 0,775-1,060 0,685-0,876 0,690-0,865 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,030-1,270 1,040-1,304 Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,100-1,571 1,115-1,576 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,735-0,871 0,775-0,875 Rapeseeds 450 600-650 600-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,955 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 660 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,965 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed