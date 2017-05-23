Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 23 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. 4. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,820-1,055 0,775-1,060 0,685-0,876 0,690-0,865 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 627 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 660 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,955 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,965 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,020-1,025 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,620-1,625 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,640-1,645 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.