Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,48,000-0,49,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,685-1,040 05,500 0,685-1,055 Gondal 12,000 700-1,076 12,500 703-1,087 Jasdan 0,300 678-1,035 0,300 660-1,046 Jamnagar 03,000 709-1,112 02,500 700-1,099 Junagadh 03,500 688-1,081 04,000 690-1,065 Keshod 01,500 651-1,036 01,500 665-1,028 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,790-1,040 0,820-1,055 0,685-0,860 0,685-0,876 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,400 1,030-1,270 1,030-1,270 Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,060-1,504 1,100-1,571 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,770-0,872 0,735-0,871 Rapeseeds 065 580-661 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed