Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 24 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-1,040 0,820-1,055 0,685-0,860 0,685-0,876 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 657 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,945 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,955 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.