Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 24
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased further due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,790-1,040 0,820-1,055 0,685-0,860 0,685-0,876
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,620
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 627 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 653 657 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,945 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,955 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,900-19,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.