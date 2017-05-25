Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- May 25
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today’s Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,665-1,051 06,500 0,685-1,040
Gondal 13,000 698-1,109 12,000 700-1,076
Jasdan 0,300 675-1,061 0,300 678-1,035
Jamnagar 03,000 706-1,123 03,000 709-1,112
Junagadh 03,000 685-1,065 03,500 688-1,081
Keshod 01,500 645-1,022 01,500 651-1,036
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,790-1,051 0,790-1,040 0,665-0,870 0,685-0,860
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,500 1,070-1,308 1,030-1,270
Sesame (Black) 0,480 1,100-1,560 1,060-1,504
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,410 0,731-0,872 0,770-0,872
Rapeseeds 050 550-640 580-661
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,940 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed