Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 25
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,790-1,051 0,790-1,040 0,665-0,870 0,685-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.