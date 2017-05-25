Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 25 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,790-1,051 0,790-1,040 0,665-0,870 0,685-0,860 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 653 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Castor oil BSS 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,400-18,500 18,400-18,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.