#Domestic News
July 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / in 2 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 10, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 10       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    * Arrivals of groundnuts and castor seeds were not recorded as all market
yards are closed on account of strike at market yards against Goods and Service
Tax.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     04,000    0,665-0,818 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     08,000      630-0,846 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      0,200      609-0,773 
    Jamnagar    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      644-0,861 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      615-0,831
    Keshod      00,000         000-0,000     01,500      600-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,670-0,818    0,000-0,000    0,665-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,050-1,245 
    Sesame (Black)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,050-1,527
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,780-0,831
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           480-590
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,890      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  628         625        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    658         655     1,055-1,060  1,050-1,055 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,920       0,920    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,930       0,930    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,410-1,415       1,415-1,420    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,430-1,435       1,435-1,440
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,455-1,460 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,560
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,115-1,120       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,900-0,905       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

