2 days ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 10, 2017.
Featured
#Domestic News
July 10, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 10, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 10     
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,670-0,818 0,000-0,000 0,665-0,810       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,890     0,890     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,460     1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        630       625        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           660       655   1,055-1,060  1,050-1,055
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,380     1,380   2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,920   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,930   1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,415-1,420        1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440        1,435-1,440        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460        1,455-1,460        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,560             1,560             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,110-1,115        1,115-1,120       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,895-0,900        0,900-0,905       
    Sesame oil                       2,425-2,430        2,425-2,430        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,590-1,595        1,590-1,595         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,400-18,500
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
