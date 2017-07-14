Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 14, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. * Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. * Arrivals of groundnuts and castor seeds were not recorded as all market yards remain closed. Traders, however, agreed to work from Monday or Tuesday, after meeting with GST officials. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 04,000 0,665-0,818 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 08,000 630-0,846 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 609-0,773 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 644-0,861 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 615-0,831 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 01,500 600-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,818 0,000-0,000 0,665-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,245 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,050-1,527 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,780-0,831 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 480-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 665 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,925 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,935 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed