Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 31, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 31 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,02,500-0,03,500 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,595-0,752 03,500 0,550-0,763 Gondal 10,000 604-0,800 09,000 610-0,788 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 560-0,710 Jamnagar 02,000 618-0,810 01,500 600-0,821 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 575-0,745 Keshod 01,000 540-0,732 01,000 550-0,728 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,609-0,752 0,595-0,763 0,595-0,748 0,550-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,440 1,200-1,390 1,225-1,425 Sesame (Black) 0,900 1,180-1,650 1,167-1,674 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,215 0,741-0,832 0,789-0,838 Rapeseeds 055 550-655 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 648 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 678 678 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,945 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,375-1,380 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed