#Domestic News
July 31, 2017 / 8:31 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 31, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 31       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                     
    * Palm olien improved due to retail demand.  
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,02,500-0,03,500
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      07,000       0,595-0,752     03,500    0,550-0,763 
    Gondal      10,000         604-0,800     09,000      610-0,788 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      0,200      560-0,710 
    Jamnagar    02,000         618-0,810     01,500      600-0,821 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     02,500      575-0,745
    Keshod      01,000         540-0,732     01,000      550-0,728 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,609-0,752 0,595-0,763    0,595-0,748    0,550-0,745 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,440              1,200-1,390       1,225-1,425 
    Sesame (Black)      0,900              1,180-1,650       1,167-1,674
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,215              0,741-0,832       0,789-0,838
    Rapeseeds             055                550-655           550-590
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,845       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,420       1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  648         648        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    678         678     1,080-1,085  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,940       0,935    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,950       0,945    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,375-1,380       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,520             1,510
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,135-1,140 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,895-0,900       0,890-0,895
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

