13 hours ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 31, 2017.
July 31, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 13 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 31, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 31     
    1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 
    3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.   


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,609-0,752  0,595-0,763 0,595-0,748 0,550-0,745       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,850     0,840     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,420     1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        651       648        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           681       678   1,085-1,090  1,080-1,085
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,940     0,935   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS                 0,950     0,945   1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,375-1,380        1,365-1,370 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,395-1,400        1,385-1,390        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420        1,405-1,410        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,520             1,510             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,140-1,145        1,135-1,140       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,895-0,900        0,890-0,900       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,580-1,585        1,580-1,585         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,900-19,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

