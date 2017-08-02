Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 02, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 02 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,580-0,750 0,597-0,750 0,550-0,650 0,580-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,400 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 647 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 677 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,945 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,355-1,360 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,375-1,380 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,500 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.