BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.