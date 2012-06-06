GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.30 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1230 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
CAIRO/QUETTA, Pakistan June 8 Islamic State has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday, in a blow to Islamabad's efforts to safeguard Chinese workers.