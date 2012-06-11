BRIEF-MTNL says co considering selling, leasing real estate, towers, ducts
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction