BRIEF-Reliance Industries commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar
Says commissions crystalization train of para-xylene complex at Jamnagar
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------
June 9 Indian shares edged up on Friday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session as European shares showed a muted reaction to the U.K. elections that resulted in a hung parliament, but indexes still posted their first weekly fall in five.