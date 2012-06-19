BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project