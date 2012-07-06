BRIEF-SBI exec says cut in RBI's inflation projection "to create room for rate cuts in latter half of year"
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.35 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: July Contract Today's open n.q. At 1235 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* SBI exec says "large cut in inflation projection by RBI in monetary policy is in consonance with ground realities "
NEW DELHI, June 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday, after farmer strikes in India's top soybean-producing state of Madhya Pradesh raised fears of lower supply.