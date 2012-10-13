GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps on Mideast tensions, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.20 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1220 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
* Announces licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform 'Autonomai'