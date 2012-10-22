BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.00 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1200 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Approves sub division of shares to face value of rupees 2 per equity share from existing face value of 10 rupees per share