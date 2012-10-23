India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.05 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close ------
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.