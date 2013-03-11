BRIEF-Claris Lifesciences underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says underwent a successful USFDA Pharmacovigilance (PV) audit from Monday 29th may to Wednesday 31st May with no observation
* Says Bhalendra Pal Singh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: