MEDIA-Bharti Infratel sounds out banks on Indus buyout funding - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Attack comes at start of holy month of Ramadan (Adds 11 U.S. citizens among wounded)