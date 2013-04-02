BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.00 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Apr. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1200 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital
* Says approved conversion of 600,000 warrants into equity shares at premium inr 8 per share
* Gets members' nod to give security for jindal stainless ltd via pledge of shares of JSL held by co in favour of SBIcap trustee