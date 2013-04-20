BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.40 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Apr. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1240 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.