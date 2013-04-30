* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Sesame oil improved due to short supply. * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,870-1,050 02,000 0,871-1,037 Gondal 01,500 850-1,032 01,500 856-1,024 Jasdan 0,500 802-1,014 0,500 826-1,015 Jamnagar 01,500 860-1,053 01,000 840-1,063 Junagadh 01,000 776-1,009 01,500 790-1,012 Keshod 00,500 770-1,002 00,500 780-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,885-1,050 0,878-1,037 0,870-1,015 0,871-1,005 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,045 1,900-2,100 2,020-2,195 Sesame (Black) 0,018 1,911-2,225 2,215-2,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,090 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,660 Rapeseeds 175 541-589 549-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,800 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 607 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 629 626 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,120 3,250-3,260 3,240-3,250 Castor oil commercial 0,693 0,695 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,703 0,705 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,390-3,395 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed