BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank says Anurag Shankar to be CFO
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.05 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: May Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says Anurag Shankar will be chief financial officer of the bank with effect from 01.06.2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------