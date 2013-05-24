GRAINS-Soybeans ease for 2nd day, hit 5-month low on supply growth outlook

* Soybeans lose more ground, hit weakest since October * Chicago corn, wheat futures ease ahead of USDA report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago soybeans slid for a second session on Thursday, falling to a five-month low as expectations of higher U.S. plantings and a record Brazilian crop weighed on the market. Corn and wheat also lost ground as investors squared positions ahead of a key U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) re