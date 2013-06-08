BRIEF-India cenbank says reserve money fell 8.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 26
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- June 8 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* RBI says reserve money fell 8.7 percent year on year in week to May 26 versus growth of 12.5 percent year ago
* Approved proposal to avail a term loan of INR 1.10 billion from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited