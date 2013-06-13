BRIEF-India's Sayaji Hotels March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 7.8 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- June 13 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* March quarter profit 7.8 million rupees versus profit 31.5 million rupees year ago
May 30 Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 27,550.0 38,779.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade