BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue, allotment of 32.7 mln shares to QIBs at 1500 rupees/shr
* Says approved issue,allotment of 32.7 million shares to qibs at issue price 1500 rupees per share Source text: http://bit.ly/2ogqodh Further company coverage:
Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- June 15 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.05 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close ------
March 31 India's broader NSE index ended steady on Friday as investors booked profits, but posted its third consecutive monthly gain as well as the best quarter in almost three years.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy