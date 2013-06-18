BRIEF-Ujaas Energy gets order from MOIL Ltd for 5.5 MW(AC)
* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.25 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open n.q. At 1225 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says order received from MOIL Limited for 5.5 MW(AC) Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qEQZxI) Further company coverage:
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views