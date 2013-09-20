BRIEF-Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals divests entire equity stake in unit Trident Sugars
* Says company has divested its entire equity shareholding in Trident Sugars Limited, wholly owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------
* Says company has divested its entire equity shareholding in Trident Sugars Limited, wholly owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards
* Says unit#2 of 250 MW of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (BRBCL-a subsidiary of NTPC Limited) has been commissioned