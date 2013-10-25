Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 12, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Oct. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* Says approved acquisition of 49% stake in the shares of Accendere Knowledge Management Services Private Ltd., making it unit of co