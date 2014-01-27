MEDIA-Gulf Royal-backed Samena to raise $700 mln for Asia deals - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.35 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Jan. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Adds details, updates prices) By Anusha Ravindranath April 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as continued relief from the outcome of the first phase of French elections supported appetite for assets such as stocks and development market foreign exchange. In Asia, ringgit and rupiah moved higher after they reopened following market holidays. The ringgit was the region's top gainer, hitting a five-month peak. The Taiwan dollar rose