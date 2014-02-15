BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 15-day CMB at 6.0986 pct
* RBI says India sells 200 billion rupees of 15-day CMB at cut-off price of 99.75 rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pgiCAj)
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.25 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
** Shares of Indian Bank jump as much 11.7 pct to a record high