GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks drop, Korea won hit after Trump threat to trade pact
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.25 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Feb. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* Korea stocks, won down after Trump says trade deal needs change
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% (Apr 26) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% -----------------------------------