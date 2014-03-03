BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.00 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct 14 DAY 06.36 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.52 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.860 pct(12