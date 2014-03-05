GRAINS-Wheat edges higher, set for biggest one-week gain in 11 weeks

SYDNEY, April 28 U.S. wheat edged higher on Friday as unfavourable weather forecasts stoked fears of production losses, pushing the grain towards it biggest one-week rise in nearly three months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 2.6 percent for the week, the biggest one-week gain in 11 weeks. * The most active soybean futures were down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in three weeks.