* Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,730-0,777 versus 0,720-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 4,071.00 At 1215 local time 4,060.00 Previous close 4,064.00