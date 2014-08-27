BRIEF-Kokuyo Camlin says unit at Patalganga started commercial production/supply
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. Previous close ------
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To raise Basel III compliant debt instrument - perpetual additional tier i capital bonds to extent of rs. 3000 crores and tier - ii bonds up inr 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: