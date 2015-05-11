May. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,515 244-375 245-380 Wheat Tukda 01,380 246-469 249-480 Jowar White 225 290-640 325-650 Bajra 0,040 215-275 220-305 PULSES Gram 00,650 840-0,930 840-0,961 Udid 0,180 1,400-1,650 1,450-1,550 Moong 0,400 1,450-1,580 1,525-1,625 Tuar 0,100 1,300-1,450 1,350-1,456 Maize 010 248-275 248-305 Vaal Deshi 075 1,555-1,850 1,525-1,850 Choli 0,025 0,748-1,299 0,740-1,318 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,500-7,550 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400