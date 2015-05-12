May. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,510 245-380 244-375 Wheat Tukda 01,130 248-470 246-469 Jowar White 175 285-630 290-640 Bajra 0,025 210-305 215-275 PULSES Gram 00,456 840-0,925 840-0,930 Udid 0,100 1,350-1,630 1,400-1,650 Moong 0,300 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,580 Tuar 0,050 1,150-1,350 1,300-1,450 Maize 010 250-285 248-275 Vaal Deshi 050 1,175-1,855 1,555-1,850 Choli 0,030 0,825-1,276 0,748-1,299 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,330-1,340 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,500-7,550 7,600-7,650 Tuardal 09,800-09,900 10,000-10,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400