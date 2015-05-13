May. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,555 244-382 245-380 Wheat Tukda 01,650 247-475 248-470 Jowar White 155 270-630 285-630 Bajra 0,030 205-275 210-305 PULSES Gram 00,567 850-0,945 840-0,925 Udid 0,025 1,200-1,600 1,350-1,630 Moong 0,400 1,450-1,575 1,450-1,550 Tuar 0,050 1,200-1,375 1,150-1,350 Maize 011 248-295 250-285 Vaal Deshi 055 1,650-1,850 1,175-1,855 Choli 0,040 0,775-1,275 0,825-1,276 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Tuardal 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,450-7,500 7,500-7,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400