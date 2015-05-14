May. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Rice prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,540 243-380 244-382 Wheat Tukda 01,610 246-470 247-475 Jowar White 110 275-635 270-630 Bajra 0,025 215-280 205-275 PULSES Gram 00,500 860-0,915 850-0,945 Udid 0,025 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,600 Moong 0,700 1,350-1,505 1,450-1,575 Tuar 0,050 1,150-1,375 1,200-1,375 Maize 010 240-285 248-295 Vaal Deshi 050 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Choli 0,035 0,880-1,280 0,775-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,340-1,350 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Tuardal 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400