May. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to restricted buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,575 244-370 243-380 Wheat Tukda 01,300 246-450 246-470 Jowar White 126 270-625 275-635 Bajra 0,032 210-270 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,650 801-0,890 860-0,915 Udid 0,011 1,550-1,650 1,200-1,500 Moong 0,475 1,400-1,550 1,350-1,505 Tuar 0,100 1,150-1,375 1,150-1,375 Maize 015 260-290 240-285 Vaal Deshi 060 1,250-1,875 1,650-1,850 Choli 0,044 0,750-1,285 0,880-1,280 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,330-1,340 1,340-1,350 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,750-5,800 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Tuardal 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400