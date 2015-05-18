May. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,500 240-365 244-370 Wheat Tukda 01,350 244-415 246-450 Jowar White 085 280-645 270-625 Bajra 0,040 210-300 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,456 801-0,890 801-0,890 Udid 0,025 1,500-1,650 1,550-1,650 Moong 0,350 1,450-1,560 1,400-1,550 Tuar 0,040 1,200-1,470 1,150-1,375 Maize 015 255-300 260-290 Vaal Deshi 140 1,240-1,455 1,250-1,875 Choli 0,025 0,880-1,140 0,750-1,285 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,325-1,335 1,330-1,340 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,500-7,550 Tuardal 09,800-09,900 09,800-09,900 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400