May. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,490 241-363 240-365
Wheat Tukda 01,250 245-430 244-415
Jowar White 115 270-635 280-645
Bajra 0,030 215-295 210-300
PULSES
Gram 00,475 820-0,900 801-0,890
Udid 0,025 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650
Moong 0,500 1,450-1,570 1,450-1,560
Tuar 0,050 1,220-1,470 1,200-1,470
Maize 015 260-295 255-300
Vaal Deshi 055 1,280-1,890 1,240-1,455
Choli 0,040 0,745-1,198 0,880-1,140
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,325-1,335 1,325-1,335
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,600-7,650
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 09,800-09,900
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,450-7,500 7,450-7,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400