May. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,640 243-360 241-363 Wheat Tukda 01,810 246-425 245-430 Jowar White 095 270-645 270-635 Bajra 0,025 210-275 215-295 PULSES Gram 00,320 801-0,880 820-0,900 Udid 0,100 1,605-1,650 1,500-1,650 Moong 0,050 1,250-1,550 1,450-1,570 Tuar 0,070 1,200-1,450 1,220-1,470 Maize 011 240-300 260-295 Vaal Deshi 045 1,850-2,050 1,280-1,890 Choli 0,030 0,750-1,200 0,745-1,198 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,320-1,330 1,325-1,335 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,550-7,600 7,450-7,500 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400