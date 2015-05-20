May. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,640 243-360 241-363
Wheat Tukda 01,810 246-425 245-430
Jowar White 095 270-645 270-635
Bajra 0,025 210-275 215-295
PULSES
Gram 00,320 801-0,880 820-0,900
Udid 0,100 1,605-1,650 1,500-1,650
Moong 0,050 1,250-1,550 1,450-1,570
Tuar 0,070 1,200-1,450 1,220-1,470
Maize 011 240-300 260-295
Vaal Deshi 045 1,850-2,050 1,280-1,890
Choli 0,030 0,750-1,200 0,745-1,198
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,320-1,330 1,325-1,335
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,550-7,600 7,450-7,500
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400