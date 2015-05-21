May. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,570 244-365 243-360
Wheat Tukda 01,500 247-440 246-425
Jowar White 112 215-680 270-645
Bajra 0,033 215-285 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,340 790-0,865 801-0,880
Udid 0,050 1,600-1,700 1,605-1,650
Moong 0,160 1,500-1,550 1,250-1,550
Tuar 0,050 1,200-1,460 1,200-1,450
Maize 010 250-300 240-300
Vaal Deshi 067 1,255-1,575 1,850-2,050
Choli 0,035 0,725-1,225 0,750-1,200
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100
Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850
Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650
Udid 7,600-7,650 7,550-7,600
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400