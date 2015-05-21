May. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,570 244-365 243-360 Wheat Tukda 01,500 247-440 246-425 Jowar White 112 215-680 270-645 Bajra 0,033 215-285 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,340 790-0,865 801-0,880 Udid 0,050 1,600-1,700 1,605-1,650 Moong 0,160 1,500-1,550 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,050 1,200-1,460 1,200-1,450 Maize 010 250-300 240-300 Vaal Deshi 067 1,255-1,575 1,850-2,050 Choli 0,035 0,725-1,225 0,750-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Tuardal 10,000-10,100 10,000-10,100 Moong 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,600-9,650 Udid 7,600-7,650 7,550-7,600 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400